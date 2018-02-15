NFL's Marqise Lee in Legal War With Cemetery Over Brother's Body

NFL's Marqise Lee Legal War With Cemetery Over Brother's Body

Jaguars player Marqise Lee ﻿is in a legal battle with an L.A. cemetery that's refusing to allow the WR to dig up and move his brother's body ... TMZ Sports has learned.

Here's the deal ... Lee's brother Terreal Reid was shot and killed in 2006. He was buried in a "multiple plot" grave with 5 other bodies at Angeles Abbey Memorial Park in Compton.

Lee -- a 2nd round pick of the Jags in 2014 who caught 56 balls for 702 yards last season -- has petitioned L.A. Superior Court for the right to "disinter the remains of his brother" and move him to a single plot grave.

According to the docs, Lee says the cemetery has refused to exhume and relocate the body without a court order.

As for why Terreal was ever buried in a grave with other people ... Lee says his family only chose the grave site back in '06 'cause of the high cost of a single plot.

We spoke to Oscar Olivos, the owner of Angeles Abbey cemetery, who told us before burying a body, families sign contracts that prevent disinterment.

"We do not allow removal after burial because it will disturb the other members."