President Trump Addresses Florida School Shooting (LIVE STREAM)

President Trump will address the nation about the horrific Florida school mass shooting ... and we're live streaming his speech.
As we reported ... 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz -- the man accused of slaughtering 17 people at his old high school in Parkland, FL -- was taken to jail early this morning wearing a hospital gown. Cops say Cruz used an AR-15 assault rifle to carry out the murders.
The President's critics have been clamoring for him to say something about the tragedy in Parkland ... especially because there have now been a reported 18 school shootings just this year.
His speech is expected to begin at 8 AM PT.
