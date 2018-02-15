YFN Lucci's Bday Forget Lindsay Lohan ... Check Out This Firecrotch!

Rapper YFN Lucci's Birthday Party Featured Flaming Vaginas!

EXCLUSIVE

Got that burning sensation in your genitals?

Well, you must've been the featured performer at YFN Lucci's super flamin' 27th birthday bash!!!

The rapper had everything you could possibly imagine at his "Trap Du Soleil" shindig in Atlanta -- including a chick who literally shot fireballs out of her hooha!

The theme was circus meets hood -- so there were stilt walkers and aerialists performing right next to roughly 100 STRIPPERS!

The party was thrown by Think It's-A-Game Records and planned by Ms. Hannah Kang.

Oh, and for guests who weren't into the naked chicks or clowns -- there was also a ferris wheel!

We're told the celebrity guests loved it -- from Migos to Lil Boosie, Adrien Broner, Trouble, Lil Yachty, and Kash Doll.

Ultimately, we're told the party cost about $120k -- with Lucci dropping thousands in "makin' it rain" money.

Now, blow out your vagina and make a wish!