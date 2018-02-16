DJ Khaled Asahd's Got the Key To a Modeling Contract!!!

DJ Khaled's Son Asahd Already Modeling for Jordan Brand

They might not want DJ Khaled's son, Asahd, to strut a fashion show runway while rocking threads with his name on them -- but too bad, 'cause that's exactly what happened!

Asahd was escorted down the runway Thursday night by Mom and Pop at the Rookie USA fashion show in Hollywood -- but make no mistake, the kid's a baby baller on his own. He's the new face of Jordan Brand's kid apparel line, and several other famous kids joined him in the show.

Former NY Giants receiver Victor Cruz walked his daughter, Kennedy ... Black Eyed Peas' Taboo brought his 3 tots ... Travis Barker's daughter Alabama ... and Fat Joe's kid Azariah were in the show. The young "This Is Us" siblings also modeled the new line.

Major key moment!