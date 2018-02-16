TMZ

Lonzo Ball: I'm Cool with Isaiah Thomas ... No Hostility

2/16/2018 2:39 PM PST

Lonzo Ball: I'm Cool with Isaiah Thomas, No Hostility

EXCLUSIVE

Lonzo Ball tells TMZ Sports there's no animosity whatsoever with new Lakers teammate Isaiah Thomas -- despite the fact they might be competing for the same job.

Lonzo -- who was at a Big Baller Brand pop-up shop in L.A. -- is sidelined right now with a sprained MCL and Thomas is playing the point guard spot while he's out.

Thomas' agent has made it clear Isaiah is demanding a starting role -- meaning he won't surrender the job to Lonzo without a fight.

Could make for an awkward relationship ... but Lonzo says the two are "cool" and he's excited to play with the guy.

