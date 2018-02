Elizabeth Warren 'NRA Owns Congress'

Elizabeth Warren Says the NRA Owns Congress

EXCLUSIVE

Sen. Elizabeth Warren says the Florida mass shooting is sadly a vicious cycle set on repeat ... and her colleagues won't do anything about it because they're a bunch of muppets for the NRA.

We got Senator Warren Thursday night at LAX and asked her to offer us a ray of hope following Wednesday's tragedy in Parkland, Fla. ... where Nikolas Cruz brutally killed 17 people at his old high school.

As you can see, Warren struggles to offer a pep talk because she sees no end in sight.