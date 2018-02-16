Serena Williams Takes Black Girls to 'Black Panther' 'Huge Moment for Black People'

Serena Williams Takes Black Girls to 'Black Panther,' 'Huge Moment for Black People'

Breaking News

Serena Williams surprised a group of young black girls with a private screening of "Black Panther" on Thursday -- telling the crowd, "This is a huge moment for us and for black people."

Serena and her hubby, Alexis Ohanian, organized the event in San Fran with roughly 40 members of the youth group Black Girls CODE -- which provides technology education to African-American girls.

The twist, the girls had NO IDEA Serena was going to be in the theater to watch with them -- and when she walked in the room, the crowd went nuts!! It was awesome!!

"We've never had a superhero movie," Serena told the group ... "So, we're so excited. I feel like I've waited my whole life for this."

By the way, Serena says the whole thing was Alexis' idea ... but jokingly added, "It was my idea, too."

Props to everyone -- this is great.