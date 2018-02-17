Magic Johnson Heaps Praise on LaVar Ball After Threat to Pull Lozno from Lakers

EXCLUSIVE
Magic Johnson is the consummate diplomat, turning LaVar Ball's threat to yank Lonzo from the Lakers into a testament on parenthood.
The beloved President of Basketball Operations for the Lakers was leaving Mastro's in Bev Hills Friday night with his wife Cookie, when our photog asked about LaVar's ultimatum -- put my 2 other sons on the team or say goodbye to Lonzo.
Magic doesn't miss a beat ... heaping praise on the elder Ball.
As for taking in a screening of "Black Panther" this weekend ... well, there's one thing more pressing.