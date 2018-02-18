'Big Brother' Star Jessie Godderz Duct Tape Waxes TMZ Photog's Body Hair

EXCLUSIVE
What happens when "Big Brother" legend Jessie Godderz runs into his favorite TMZ photog?
This time, the answer is DUCT TAPE HAIR WAX -- a punishment for not staying up on "Mr. Pec-Tacular" ... and the reality show that made him famous.
Jessie flipped the script on our guy at LAX, serving up 3 questions in an impromptu pop quiz.
Our guy only got 1 ... and the former pro wrestler wasn't about to let him off the hook.
Silver lining -- this was the LEAST painful of their encounters ... which have included a submission beatdown and manhood-crushing wedgie.
Better brush up before next time!