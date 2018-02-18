Playboy Sued You Lied and Let My Nips Slip!!!

Playboy Sued by Playmate for Breaking Promise She Wouldn't Appear Nude

Playboy had the nerve to publish a model's nude photo on its cover after promising a bunch of times it wouldn't ... so claims a former Playmate model in a new lawsuit.

The model, filing the suit as Jane Doe, says she always wanted to appear in Playboy, but resisted because she'd never do it nude. But that all changed, she says, after Playboy, in 2015, announced it would no longer publish nude pics.

In the docs -- obtained by TMZ -- the model claims the photog, shooting for Playboy Romania, repeatedly promised pics showing her nipples or other private parts would be digitally edited. She says she was appalled when her nipples were fully exposed for Playboy Romania's cover in May 2016.

Just a note ... she wanted to remain anonymous which is why she filed as Jane Doe, but she puts in the lawsuit she's on the cover of Playboy Romania's May 2016 cover. Hmmmm.

We've reached out to Playboy ... so far, no word back.