Corinne Olympios Meet My New Hunny!

Corinne Olympios, New Owner of Adorable Mini Pooch

EXCLUSIVE

Corinne Olympios has finally found her Hunny and it's not in DeMario Jackson, despite the two spending Valentine's Day together.

We're told the "Bachelor in Paradise" star just got a new mini-Pomeranian pup, which she's named Hunny. Corinne got the pooch 2 weeks ago after plopping down a couple of G's.

Corinne already has a chow named Mookie, but wanted Mookie to have a companion since she's working a lot and often not home.

Hunny was flown in from Tokyo, where the mini-Pom breeder is based. The two pooches look an awful lot alike, apart from the obvious size difference ... they're already getting along just swimmingly.

As for DeMario, he ain't in the dog house. We're told the two are still "just friends."