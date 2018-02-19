Jeremy Lin J.J. Redick Ain't a Racist Didn't Say Chinese Slur

Jeremy Lin is going to bat for J.J. Redick after he was caught on video using a Chinese slur ... saying he's 100% convinced J.J. didn't say mean to use the C-word in a hateful way.

Redick dropped the c-bomb in a commercial for NBA China that was released over the weekend -- clearly saying, "I wish all of the NBA ch**k fans of China a very Happy New Year."

The whole thing was puzzling -- leaving many wondering why the hell J.J. would use that word in that context.

Naturally, the 76ers star got DESTROYED by fans for his slip-up.

But Jeremy -- the NBA's first full Chinese/Taiwanese-American player -- says he spoke at length with J.J. over the phone, and "I truly believe he didn’t say a racial slur and that he has a great deal of respect towards Chinese people."

Lin acknowledges the word should NEVER be used, but says all the "hateful language" J.J.'s getting from fans needs to stop since it was an accident.

Redick released a lengthy apology on social media Sunday night, saying -- “I ask your forgiveness. . . . I am so sorry for upsetting anyone."

"I was intending to say 'NBA Chinese fans' but it sounded weird in my mind so I changed it mid-sentence to 'NBA fans in China.' It came out the wrong way."

"That is not a word in my vocabulary but I now understand how it sounds on the video."

"That is not who I am — as a person, a player, a husband and a father.”