Michael B. Jordan Gets Physical, Flirty with Lupita ... 'BP' Set Romance?

Lupita Nyong'o & Michael B. Jordan Getting Physical, Flirtatious

Lupita Nyong'o has Michael B. Jordan wrapped around her finger ... for at least a few more days, but that's what he gets for betting.

The "Black Panther" co-stars have been getting pretty flirty in recent weeks, and it continued when she popped into his dressing room Monday at "The View." After grabbing/caressing Michael's face ... Lupita demanded he drop down and pump out ... one push-up.

Apparently they made some bet, which he lost, and now MBJ has to do on-call, on-demand push-ups.

The dressing room antics only fueled dating rumors. They were spotted getting a little handsy at several events and promotional appearances last week ... including NY Fashion Week.

While their fans are all about it, and would LOVE to see them really be a thing ... our sources say the flirting is more about promoting the movie.

With $235 mil at the box office, we'd say ... mission accomplished!