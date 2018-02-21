MLB Prospect Wearing '58 Strong' Glove To Honor Vegas Shooting Victims

MLB prospect Bubba Derby -- who heroically used his body as a human shield during the Las Vegas massacre -- has reported to Brewers spring training with a "58 Strong" glove to honor the people who were killed in the shooting.

The 23-year-old pitcher was in the crowd at the Route 91 Harvest Festival on Oct. 1 when a deranged man opened fire on the crowd from the Mandalay Bay hotel.

Derby threw his body over two women in the crowd to shield them from the bullets -- and then stayed with the girls until they were reunited with their friends.

We reached out to Derby who tells us he's dedicating the 2018 season -- and every season -- to the 58 people who lost their lives in the shooting ... "They will never be forgotten."

Derby says he plans to use the "58 Strong" glove for the entire 2018 season.