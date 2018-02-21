Kathy Griffin Restraining Order Against Neighbor Denied

Kathy Griffin Restraining Order Against Neighbor Tossed

Kathy Griffin's request for a restraining order in her ongoing feud with a neighbor has been denied.

A judge just tossed Griffin's request to keep Jeffrey Mezger away from her, and also ruled she can only record from one of her security cams. You may recall, Mezger alleged she was spying on him and his family with the cameras.

As we reported ... Kathy went to court to get protection for herself and her boyfriend, Randy Bick, after claiming Mezger uncorked an expletive-laced rant.

Kathy claimed she recorded Mezger saying, "Hey Randy, go f*** yourself ... Now you're calling the cops? F**k you and f**k Kathy."

Mezger fired back and got a temporary restraining order to block Kathy from recording him. There's a hearing in that case next month.