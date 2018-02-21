President Trump Talks to Students, Teachers, Parents After FL School Shooting

President Trump Hosts Listening Session with Parkland Students After School Shooting

Breaking News

President Trump is sitting down to talk with members of the Florida community where 17 people were shot and killed last week ... and we're streaming it live.

Trump invited Parkland, FL residents to a "listening session" at the White House Wednesday -- one week after Nikolas Cruz allegedly caused a bloodbath at a local high school.

Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said there'd be parents, teachers and students from Parkland in attendance, as well as folks who were affected by past school shootings like Columbine and Sandy Hook. Unclear if any survivors of the actual shooting last week will be there.

As we reported ... Trump has called for a ban on bump stocks and other devices that make semi-automatic weapons into full-blown machine guns. He also blamed the FBI for missing red flags about Cruz ... suggesting they were too preoccupied with the Russia investigation.

As for the survivors ... they've been out in force since the shooting, voicing their frustration and demanding new gun laws to be enacted by Congress.