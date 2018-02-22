Blac Chyna's Lawyer Lisa Bloom Getting Death Threats

Blac Chyna Lawyers Get Death Threats I'll 'Stab The Hell Out of You'

Blac Chyna is certainly one to evoke emotion, because her lawyers have been the target of death threats and now the LAPD is on the case.

TMZ has learned her attorneys, Lisa Bloom and Walter Mosley, have been getting emails and Instagram messages threatening their lives and the lives of their families because they chose to rep Chyna and refused to pass a letter on to her.

Bloom received several threatening emails, one read, "My member is searching for you. If he finds you I gave him instructions already not to kill you but beat you bloody." The messages also mentioned Lisa's daughter, "I will have 5 men rape your daughter by gunpoint at he address by the end of this week."

A text sent to Mosley in December, read, "I be showing up at your house soon next Friday motherf*****. I still have your address. Me and partner will do our inspection. We coming to murder your ass if you at home." The text also included Mosley's former address.

Mosley claims an Instagram message said, "Chyna holding her hand you a soul less motherf*****. So when I give my partner the okay to stab the hell out of you on your nice floor you have ... see life aint easy. I'm going keep watching you. When I'm sick of you then I kill you."

The LAPD has obtained a search warrant to zero in on the culprit or culprits.

Bloom has filed a lawsuit on behalf of Chyna against the Kardashians, claiming they intentionally torpedoed her reality show.