Joe Jonas Goes Surfing Down Under ... The Struggle is Real

Joe Jonas Struggles to Ride Waves at Australia's Bondi Beach

Joe Jonas tried to take a stand in Australia -- on his surfboard -- and he eventually got there ... for about 2 seconds.

The DNCE singer went out looking to ride some waves at Bondi Beach Friday, but even with the help of a surfing instructor ... he couldn't quite get his body moves to sync up.

You gotta admire the Jonas bro's determination, though -- he kept hopping back up on his board even after eating it several times, and it finally paid off ...

At least enough to pose for some "hang loose" pics.