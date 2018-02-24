Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Seen Out Together for First Time Since Stormi's Birth

Kylie & Travis Late Lunch Date in the 'Bu ... Sans Stormi

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott took a parenting break to spend some quality time together, and we got them taking off in a HOT whip afterward ... probably to get home to their baby.

The couple was spotted at Nobu Malibu Saturday afternoon -- the first time we've seen them out in public together since the birth of their daughter, Stormi. The 2 didn't say much, but the LaFerrari they hopped in speaks volumes ... they're still livin' the good life.

The car's apparently Scott's push present to Kylie ... a $1.4 MILLION push present.

Kylie and Travis have ventured out separately since they became parents, but still no Stormi sighting ... so all we have to go off so far is what Travis said -- "She's beautiful." Kylie's also said Stormi looks just like her when she was a baby.

Speaking of beautiful ... take a look at the rides in that parking lot.

It's good to be rich.