Reese Witherspoon Cleans Her Own Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Reese Witherspoon knows if you want something done right, you gotta do it yourself ... which is why she spruced up her own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Reese filmed herself out on Hollywood Blvd. Sunday morning, and told her IG followers she'd be visiting an old friend in the area. That friend ... 2010 sidewalk Reese.

She playfully cleaned up some smudges on her star ... while also giving the hardware a nice little pep talk on not letting the world walk all over it, despite its permanent position in life.

The lesson here (as far as we can tell) -- you're never too famous to get down and dirty for ever-lasting fame. That's Hollywood ... the gleam, and the grime.