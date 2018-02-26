Jared Fogle You Can't Ask a Judge to Step Down Just 'Cause She's a Parent

Jared Fogle Can't Ask Judge to Recuse Herself Just Because She's a Parent

EXCLUSIVE

Jared Fogle just got served another big L in court -- his request to have a judge booted from his case just because she's a mom was denied.

An Indiana appeals court turned thumbs down on Fogle's motion to have Judge Tanya Walton Pratt removed from his child porn case -- saying his arguments were ridiculous.

We broke the story ... Fogle wanted his 15-year sentence set aside on grounds Judge Pratt was biased since she had teenage daughters.

Welp ... his argument fell flat. The ruling is clear as day ... a request for recusal can only be grounded in a judge's personal partiality toward a defendant, and not in their background or affiliation (aka family).

The ruling goes on ... "All judges in this court have children, as do countless other members of our nation's judiciary ... Requiring recusal solely because a judge is a parent would hamstring the judiciary and depart from precedent that requires specific indicia of bias towards a party."

The court also shot down his argument about incorrectly allowing prosecutors to charge him with conspiracy, saying a request for recusal can't be based just on unfavorable judicial rulings ... regardless of correctness.

In other words ... no dice, Fogle. Better luck next time.