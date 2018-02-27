Dame Dash's Boxing Coach Jay-Z Fought Like Pee-Wee Herman 'He Got Waxed'

Dame Dash's Boxing Coach Says Jay-Z Couldn't Fight

In this edition of "They Said It, We Didn't," Damon Dash's boxing coach is giving his unfiltered opinion on Jay-Z in the ring ... and according to him, Hov fought "like Pee-wee Herman."

Dash appeared on "Van Lathan's Red Pill Podcast" and the conversation turned to an underground boxing club in NYC where Dame himself, Q-Tip, Heavy D and Jay-Z would rumble with each other in the ring.

Dame said Q-Tip was the beast of the bunch. Heavy D was dope, too. But when asked if Jay could fight, Dash called up the boxing trainer who ran the gym and let him do the talking ... and talk he did.

"At first he couldn't. He was like Pee-wee Herman. At first he couldn't bust a grape. He couldn't bust a grape, a girl would've beat him up. First time I put him in the ring he got waxed."

To be fair, Dame's trainer went on to say Jay eventually got revenge on the guy who waxed him -- meaning at this point he could probably definitively bust a grape with a punch.

And to be more fair ... Jay doesn't need to fight anybody. He's got people for that (#boss).

Shout out to Paul Reubens.