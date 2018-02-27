Jon Stewart on Stacey Dash Sure, She's Got a Shot in Congress

Jon Stewart Says Stacey Dash Has a Chance Running for Congress

EXCLUSIVE

Jon Stewart says you can't count anyone out of a U.S. political race these days -- and that even goes for staunch conservative Stacey Dash ... who's now eyeing D.C.

We got Jon Monday night leaving Madison Square Garden after a Knicks game, and asked about the "Clueless" star filing docs to run for Congress in California as a Republican.

The former 'Daily Show' host doesn't seem surprised at all by her intentions. Even more interesting ... he gives her a real chance at winning. Hey, it's the Trump era after all.

But, when we turn the tables on him and ask if he'd ever throw his hat into the political ring ... he's off and running.