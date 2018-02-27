Toccara Jones Twerk Shots Fired!!! Ashley Graham Ain't Got It

Toccara Jones Destroys Ashley Graham's Twerk Video

EXCLUSIVE

Brace yourself, Ashley Graham ... this might hurt a little. Her pal, Toccara Jones went full LMFAO after watching Ashley attempt to twerk during her S.I. Swimsuit photo shoot.

We got the self-proclaimed "Queen of Thickness" Tuesday at LAX, and asked her to evaluate Ashley's ass-shaking skills -- which AG herself touted on camera in the video posted by Sports Illustrated.

Let's just say, Toccara's review was straight-up cold-blooded.

Toccara did see some booty action in the clip that impressed her, but it was another chick on the set who caught her eye!

The upside -- TJ didn't criticize without compassion. In fact, she had some advice on how Ash can get more pop outta that thang.

Watch carefully, Ashley ... and also if you're not Ashley.