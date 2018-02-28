Ashley Graham Claps Back After Twerk Diss!!! NEW Angle on Booty Action

Ashley Graham Gets Backup from S.I. After Toccara Jones' Twerk Diss

Sports Illustrated is going to bat for Ashley Graham -- after Toccara Jones called her twerking abilities subpar -- by releasing a new, revealing video of her booty-shaking in the sand.

SI posted the new clip on Wednesday ... showing more of Ashley's on location twerk-off with a photo shoot crew member. Interestingly, the video dropped AFTER Toccara, the "Queen of Thickness," called out AG's twerk skills.

She straight-up laughed, telling us Ashley was lacking some major pop.

In Toccara's defense ... she was looking at a different SI vid (below), where Ashley was shot from afar.

We have no clue if the new angle would sway Toccara's vote, but we'll say this -- Ashley's got plenty of swaying going on back there. Plenty.

Short story, long ... Sports Illustrated clapped back with a sub-gram of Ashley clapping a lot of back. Well played. On everyone's part.