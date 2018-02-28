Robert De Niro & Bobby Cannavale Major On Set Beef

Robert De Niro and Bobby Cannavale Display Raw Meat on 'The Irishman'

Robert De Niro and Bobby Cannavale displayed raw emotions on set ... with a side of beef.

The duo was filming Martin Scorsese's mobster thriller "The Irishman" on Tuesday in Queens. Robert and Bobby looked a little perplexed as a slab of beef arrived on set. That feeling clearly didn't last long ... the legendary actor later laughed his ass off.

Classic De Niro.

Unclear if anyone started punching the meat a la Rocky ... but what is very clear is De Niro is NOT wearing those hideous lifts. Remember? The guy De Niro is portraying stands at an intimidating 6'4". De Niro's only 5'10". All good ... De Niro still nails the mobster role.

Never mind that he laughs like a little kid. Excuse us ... an intimidating little kid.