Sen. Cory Booker Don't Drag the Holocaust Into Today's Gun Debate

Senator Cory Booker Calls Don Young's Holocaust Gun Argument Outrageous

EXCLUSIVE

Senator Cory Booker is stunned that Congressman Don Young tried pitching the Holocaust as a serious defense for arming teachers ... calling the pro-gun notion "outrageous."

We got the senator from New Jersey on Wednesday in D.C. and asked him what he thought of Rep. Young suggesting the Holocaust would not have happened if Jews had their own guns.

Booker admits he had not heard the remarks or seen the video himself -- but says it does not take a genius to know the idea is historically inaccurate and highly offensive. Uh, ya think?

He tells us Young's sentiment is simply propaganda for the NRA, and just a way to push more guns ... which he says definitely isn't the answer now, and wasn't the answer then.