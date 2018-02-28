The Weinstein Company Sued by American Express for Huge Unpaid Bill

Weinstein Company Sued by Amex for $1.3 Million

More money woes for The Weinstein Company -- one of its credit card companies is coming after it for a huge unpaid bill.

American Express filed legal docs Wednesday claiming TWC's corporate account has an outstanding balance of more than $1.38 million, and the money's due immediately ... plus court costs.

It's unclear where TWC spent all that dough, but as we reported ... it plans to file bankruptcy in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein scandal, because it's been hemorrhaging assets and dealing with multiple lawsuits.

Chalk up one more.