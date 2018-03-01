Jim Kelly's Cancer Has Returned, 'Pray For Me'

Jim Kelly My Cancer Has Returned ... 'Pray For Me'

Sad news for Buffalo Bills legend Jim Kelly ... who just announced his oral cancer has returned.

Kelly was initially diagnosed with oral cancer back in 2013. He beat it once -- and then it resurfaced. He beat it again. Now, Kelly says he's facing round 3.

"The oral cancer we hoped would be gone forever has returned," Jim said in a statement.

"As our family has faced many trials and triumphs throughout the years, you have blessed us with your prayers. We are asking for those prayers once again."

"Although I was shocked and deeply saddened to receive this news, I know that God is with me."

He added, "With all of you by my side, we will fight and win this battle together. Staying 'Kelly Tough' and trusting God, will carry us through this difficult time."

Jim's wife, Jill, also commented ... saying, "The cancer is back. We are shocked, heartbroken, sad, angry, confused, and just darn tired."

"Yet, despite how we feel, we KNOW that God is a promise maker and keeper."

"The more life and heartbreak I experience, the more I realize that this is not the end of the story. Life is temporary. And short. But eternity...is FOREVER."