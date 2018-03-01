NFL's Branden Albert Arrested In Atlanta

NFL's Branden Albert Arrested In Atlanta

EXCLUSIVE

NFL player Branden Albert -- a 2-time Pro Bowl lineman -- was arrested Wednesday in Atlanta ... TMZ Sports has learned.

The 6'5" 315 lbs offensive lineman was popped for 2nd degree criminal damages and willful obstruction of a law officer, according to jail records.

At the time of this post, he's still in Fulton County jail.

Details surrounding the arrest are unclear -- there are reports he was involved in an altercation at a jewelry store and was tazed ... but cops have not confirmed yet.

Albert was the 15th overall pick in the 2008 ... and has played for the Kansas City Chiefs and Miami Dolphins. He's reportedly made more than $50 MILLION during his NFL career.