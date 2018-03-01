Nick Jonas' Hot Aussie Chick Revealed, She Blinded Him with Science

Nick Jonas Hot Aussie Chick Revealed!!! She Could've Blinded Him with Science

Nick Jonas' hot Australian mystery chick is a mystery no more -- and she's not just a smoke show, she's a smart one.

TMZ has learned her name is Annalisa Azaredo, and she lives in Sydney ... where Nick's currently on vacay with his brother, Joe. She's the epitome of beauty AND brains, too, having studied biomedical sciences at the University of Melbourne.

Annalisa's well-balanced though -- she knows how to have a good time, as you can see in the pics.

We broke the story ... Nick and Annalisa had a pretty hot date, spending the entire day together, despite her having a bloody cycling accident. Good thing they toughed it out .. the date ended with a bang.

Nick's done real good, down under.