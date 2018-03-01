Spice Girls Manager Simon Fuller Kinda Confirms Concert Tour

EXCLUSIVE

Simon Fuller was an inch away from confirming the Spice Girls reunion concert tour ... but -- truth be told -- our photog sorta blew it.

We got Simon Wednesday night in WeHo leaving Madeo, and asked about a couple of things. As for Mel B intimating her girl group is playing the Royal Wedding ... well, he makes it seem like it's news to him.

But then our photog goes in ... what about the reunion tour? Simon says it may be 4 instead of 5 ... obviously suggesting Victoria might not be on board. The follow-up ... well, heartbreaking.

Speaking of breaking ... TMZ broke the story the group is reuniting for a limited number of concerts in England and the U.S. Victoria has denied the group is reuniting ... Mel B has a different story.