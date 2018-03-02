NFL's Branden Albert Got Tased By Cop, Fought Back In Jewelry Store Rumble

NFL's Branden Albert Got Tased, Fought Back In Jewelry Store Rumble

EXCLUSIVE

NFL Pro Bowler Branden Albert is so tough -- he pulled out taser prongs AFTER he got shocked and tackled a police officer in a jewelry store melee ... this according to police docs obtained by TMZ Sports.

Yeah ... this story is crazy!!!

TMZ Sports broke the story ... Albert was arrested for assault in Georgia on Wednesday. Now, we've got the police report and it describes a very violent situation.

Cops say Albert and his crew hit up Icebox Jewelry around 4:15 PM to check out some merchandise -- but Albert kept trying to access a part of the shop where customers are not allowed.

The security guard -- an off-duty Atlanta Police Dept. officer -- says the store owner confronted Albert and told him to leave the area but the NFL star flipped out and "punched a jewelry cabinet which left a very large hole."

The officer approached Albert -- but the 6'4", 315 pounder went nuclear ... cussing and saying he would "kill" the owner.

That's when the cop says Albert pushed him and tried to leave. The officer drew his taser and deployed it ... knocking Albert to the ground.

But Albert simply PULLED THE PRONGS OUT and got up! The officer chased him but Albert stopped, turned around and TACKLED THE COP!

Eventually, Albert stopped fighting and congratulated the cop on "a good tussle." The cop arrested him anyway. He was booked into jail for damage to property and obstruction of law enforcement.

The cop says he suffered minor injuries in the incident -- but nothing serious.

Albert is still in jail at the time of this post.