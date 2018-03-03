Kylie Jenner Shares First Close-Up Shot of Stormi

Kylie Jenner Stormi's Ready for Her Close-Up

Kylie Jenner just gave the world the first real good look at her baby ... with some added Snapchat effects.

Kylie posted a quick close-up video of Stormi -- about 4 seconds of cute, cooing baby goodness ... sure to set the internet on fire. Travis Scott shared a screenshot of his little girl on his IG, too.

It's been a big week of reveals for Kylie on Snapchat -- first flaunting her post-baby body Thursday ... and now the adorable Stormi close-up.

Snapchat's gotta be very happy about her change of heart.