Pre-Oscar Bash Everybody Who's Anybody Showed Up

Pre-Oscar WME Party Attracts Celebrities in Droves

EXCLUSIVE

Definitely the big Oscar party of the night ... a slew of stars descended on a home in Bev Hills for the WME bash, and it did not disappoint.

So here's a partial list ... Drake, French Montana, Rovert Kraft, Shanina Shaik, David Spade, Keanu Reeves, Amber Heard, Elon Musk, Oshea Jackson Jr., David Foster, Katherine McPhee, Usher, Dana White, The Weekend and Ashley Graham

But wait ...there's more. Laurie Metcalf, Guillermo del Toro, Christopher Nolan, Hans Zimmer, James Mangold and Michael Green also showed up.

Elon and Amber broke up not too long ago, and even though they were at the same party we saw no interaction ... at least outside.

It was raining like crazy, but everyone dressed like it was sunny So Cal.