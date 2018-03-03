White House Shooting Man Shoots Self Outside ... WH on Lockdown

White House on Lockdown After Man Shoots Himself Outside in Apparent Suicide Attempt

Breaking News

Secret Service and cops have surrounded The White House after a man shot himself outside the north fence in an apparent suicide attempt ... TMZ has learned.

The WH has been on lockdown since the shot was fired Saturday morning, but everyone other than the shooter is reportedly safe. President Trump was not there ... he's in Florida at Mar-A-Lago.

Law enforcement sources tell us ... the adult male has not been pronounced dead yet, but was unconscious when police arrived. We're told medical personnel began treating him.

It's unclear why he attempted to kill himself.