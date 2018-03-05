Aldon Smith Goes to Rehab Victim Worried for NFL Star's Life

Aldon Smith has checked into rehab -- and the people who helped him get there are the parents of the alleged domestic violence victim ... TMZ Sports has learned.

The embattled NFL star was involved in a domestic violence incident Saturday night. When cops arrived, Smith had left the scene and cops were trying to locate him.

Now, we spoke with Smith's fiancee who confirms she is the alleged victim in the incident -- but says the most important thing to her is that Smith gets help for his substance abuse problem.

"I can tell you this ... Aldon called my parents and asked them to take him to rehab," the woman tells us.

"He complied. They went and got him. I was not there. My family took him and had him checked in."

"I wish the BEST for Aldon. And I'm scared for his life with his addiction. I cannot comment on the altercation but I can tell you I love him and so happy he turned to my family who considers him family and hopefully he gets the help he truly needs."