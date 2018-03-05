Bill Cosby in Court Just Days After Daughter Ensa Dies

Bill Cosby Life Goes On ... 10 Days After Ensa's Death

Bill Cosby's back in court ... just 10 days after his daughter died from renal disease.

The disgraced comedian looked somber Monday in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania where he appeared for a hearing. Prosecutors are trying to convince the judge to add 19 of his sexual assault accusers to the case. Cosby's retrial's slated for April 2.

TMZ broke the story ... Ensa died in Massachusetts. She was a staunch supporter of her father, saying, "I believe that racism has played a big role in all aspects of this scandal." She was 44.