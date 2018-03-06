Blac Chyna Puts the 'Bu In Bootyful Photo Shoot

3/6/2018 11:15 AM PST

Blac Chyna Flaunts Curves, Stays Hydrated in Malibu Photo Shoot

EXCLUSIVE

The thirst is real for Blac Chyna ... luckily she had a big bottle of water handy to quench it during a very curvaceous Malibu photo shoot.

BC hit the beach last weekend in a tiny fringed bikini with her long hair blowing in the wind ... not that you were paying attention to that.

It's been a wild couple of weeks for Chyna -- date nights with a much younger guy, one sex tape leaked followed by another way more graphic one ... which turned out not to be her.

Looks like she wants to give us a friendly reminder of what her most definitive feature really is.