Ex-Trump Campaign Adviser Sam Nunberg is Adamant Robert Mueller Won't Jail Him

Ex-Trump campaign adviser Sam Nunberg isn't the least bit worried about getting locked up because Hillary Clinton's still free after her email scandal.
We got Nunberg out in NYC Monday night after his banner day of TV meltdowns -- calling the Prez an "idiot," calling his press secretary, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, a "fat slob" ... and insisting he'll ignore Robert Mueller's grand jury subpoena in the Russia investigation.
Nunberg told us he's not worried about getting locked up, and compared his situation to Hillary's. He also had prison predictions for Gen. Michael Flynn and Jared Kushner -- and dropped some intel about Vladimir Putin's relationship with Trump ... according to him, anyway.
We'll say this ... Nunberg clearly LOVES to talk! And, for what it's worth, he eventually backed down and told AP he will cooperate with Mueller.