Hillbilly Jim: WWE Hall Of Fame Is a Dadgum Dream!

Break out your overalls and your floppy country hat ... 'cause Hillbilly Jim is going to the WWE Hall of Fame -- and the wrestling legend tells TMZ Sports he could hardly believe it!

"I wasn't expecting it! It hit me from the clear blue," Jim says ... "It's like the cherry on top of the ice cream sundae. It's as good as I could ever hope for."

Jim primarily appeared on the WWE (it was WWF back then) from 1984 to 1991 -- famously teaming up with his good buddy, Hulk Hogan, and other stars like Randy Savage.

Hillbilly says he's truly honored to be joining wrestling gods -- and friends of his -- like Andre the Giant, Captain Lou Albano, Bobby "The Brain" Heenan, "Classy" Freddie Blassie, The Fabulous Moolah and Roddy Piper.

He also walks us through the moment he got the call from WWE -- it's pretty emotional stuff!

Congrats!!!