Jake Plummer Says NFL Teams Are 'Scared' to Sign Kaepernick, Suggests Bigotry

Jake Plummer says NFL teams are too "scared" and "uneducated" to sign Colin Kaepernick -- and suggested some of the organizations are even run by "bigoted people."

The former Denver Broncos QB was speaking with Broncos reporter Nicki Jhabvala ﻿about the future of Kaep's career ... and the Snake didn't hold back.

"I think that they're all scared and that they're uneducated on him as a person and what he wants to do."

"I don't know if he wants to play for organizations run by scared, kind of bigoted people that don't understand what it's like to be in the shoes of someone like him and to see the things he's seen and relate to the people that go through the atrocities of what everyday people deal with."

"I don't know. I hope someone does [sign him]. I would really love it because I love watching him play. I would love to see him come here [to Denver] but I'm not sure if they would do that."

As for Denver's GM John Elway, he previously told us Kaep was NOT being blackballed but didn't make it sound like Kaep was on his watchlist.