Playboy Mansion Not a Historic Landmark But, Will be Preserved

Playboy Mansion Owner Strikes Deal to Avoid Historic Landmark Status

The Playboy Mansion will remain one of L.A.'s most iconic properties, but it will NOT be added to the city's list of historic cultural landmarks.

The mansion's new billionaire owner, Daren Metropoulos, struck a deal with city officials in which the property will be permanently protected -- regardless of future owners -- but will not be subject to some of the normal restrictions attached to historic landmarks or monuments.

The new agreement locks in Daren's previous commitment to "not demolish the main residence and will repair the facade of the structure while maintaining its original condition as part of his extensive renovation."

Basically, the deal allows Daren to transform the mansion without a landmark status that would have added a lot of red tape. He says Hugh Hefner was aware of his renovation plans.

As we reported, Playboy sold the mansion to Metropoulos in 2016 for $100 million, and Hef was allowed to live in the crib until he died in September 2017.