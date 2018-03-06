TMZ

Russell Wilson to Seahawks Keep Jimmy Graham! ... 'He's My Guy'

3/6/2018 6:04 AM PST

EXCLUSIVE

How does Russell Wilson feel about reports his Seattle Seahawks will part ways with tight end Jimmy Graham in free agency? 

He doesn't want Jimmy to leave ... at least, that's what he's telling TMZ Sports

The QB was out at Mr. Chow in Bev Hills for lunch on Monday when he told us, "Jimmy's my guy. Of course [I want him to stay]."

We asked if he would follow up with Pete Carroll (Seahawks head coach and vice president of football operations) ... but that's when Wilson clammed up. 

Fact of the matter is ... Graham's 99.9% gone -- and Russ is just trying to say the right things.

It worked though.  

