Adam Rippon Wants Meryl Streep to Play Him In Movie!

He's got one helluva story ... but if Adam Rippon ever gets the "I, Tonya" movie treatment -- he wants Meryl Streep to play him on screen!

"She's the most accomplished and ready for the role," Rippon told us on the way out of 'Watch What Happens Live' in New York.

The only problem ... can Meryl hit a triple axel?!

The Olympic figure skater (who's openly gay) says he's been living it up ever since he came back from South Korea -- where he won bronze in the team figure skating event.

He's already met his celebrity crush, Shawn Mendes -- and now tells us he's got a new smokeshow he wants to hang with!