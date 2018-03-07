Courtney Stodden Wants No Spousal Support in Divorce

Courtney Stodden Wants Clean Divorce with No Spousal Support

Courtney Stodden surprisingly wants no spousal support from her estranged hubby, Doug Hutchison.

In the docs, obtained by TMZ, Courtney cites irreconcilable differences for the reason they're splitting. She lists September 1, 2017 as the date of separation and she did NOT request spousal support.

We broke the story ... Courtney filed divorce docs Tuesday, but at the time it was unknown if she or Doug would ask for spousal support. They announced their split back in February 2017 but she begged for him back as recently as January, literally making a "public cry" for him back.

To read between the lines it seems there's a prenup, which is why she doesn't ask for spousal support.

The documents include earnings info ... she says both Courtney and Doug each makes $2,500 a month. We're guessing she made a mistake with Doug's income ... it would seem he makes more.

Courtney and Doug got married in 2011 ... when she was 16 and he was 51.