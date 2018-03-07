Jeff Gordon Says He's Not Coming Outta Retirement, Because He's Not Retired

Jeff Gordon Not Coming Outta Retirement ... 'Cause I'm Not Retired!

Can't come out of retirement if you never officially retired, right? That's what NASCAR legend Jeff Gordon's telling TMZ Sports.

Gordon hasn't competed in NASCAR since 2016 season -- but there have been rumors of a comeback ... so when we got him out at LAX we had to know if there was any truth to the chatter.

"Anything's possible," Gordon told us ... "I'm not retired. I'm just doing something different."

That "something different" includes running a racing team and broadcasting duties for FOX -- but Gordon definitely hasn't ruled out a return to the track.

Come back, Jeff ... the Rainbow Warriors miss you.