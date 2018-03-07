Nigel Lythgoe Says Ryan Seacrest Should Still Host 'Idol' Despite Allegation

Nigel Lythgoe on Ryan Seacrest So You Think You Can Fire Him, 'AI'? ... Not Without Due Process

Nigel Lythgoe says Ryan Seacrest should absolutely be allowed to continue hosting "American Idol" ... despite a sexual harassment allegation hanging over his head.

We got the "So You Think You Can Dance" judge Tuesday in Bev Hills, and he thinks the real reason A-list actresses avoided Seacrest at the Oscars is because of their publicists.

While Seacrest did nab some interviews -- like with Taraji P. Henson, who many thought threw shade his way -- the red carpet vet didn't talk to any of the Best Actress nominees.

As for whether Ryan should be allowed to continue hosting the rebooted 'Idol' on ABC, Lythgoe says Seacrest can't be assumed to be guilty based on merely one allegation. He notes no other women have come forward.

Lythgoe is angry that people are getting fired before accusations are proven to be true. Bottom line ... based on his experience, he thinks Seacrest is innocent.