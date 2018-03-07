Serena Williams Busts Out Electric Slide in Celeb Dance Party!

Serena Williams Celeb Dance Party! Watch Me Electric Slide, Baby!

Serena Williams, Lisa Leslie and Wanda Sykes in a celebrity dance battle?

Oh, yes ... and they're move of choice? The Electric Slide!

Serena (sans baby) and friends were on the court at the Desert Smash charity event in La Quinta, CA -- facing off against stars like Victoria Azarenka, Omar Miller, Boris Kodjoe and Jim Courier.

So, who won? Lisa Leslie killed it.

But, the MC mocked -- Serena claiming she didn't know how to properly "slide."

In the end, the event raised money for the Yetunde Price Resource Center (named after Serena's late sister).

The Center is located in Serena's hometown, Compton, and helps people affected by community violence.