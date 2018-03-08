Chris Brown Hypes Vanessa Carlton on International Women's Day, But Vanessa's Pissed

Chris Brown Shows Love for Vanessa Carlton's Song ... Vanessa's Pissed at His Timing!!!

Chris Brown and International Women's Day do NOT go well together ... according to Vanessa Carlton, who dissed Chris for shouting out her huge hit song.

Chris posted an image of Vanessa from her "A Thousand Miles" music video with the caption, "MOOD. THIS SONG LIT FOREVER." The compliment didn't sit well with VC -- who shot back she didn't want to be associated with an artist who's assaulted women, especially on IWD.

Carlton was upset because she was getting tagged to Chris' accounts on social media and said, "I feel compelled to draw a line." She's since made her Instagram account private.

Chris responded by saying Vanessa "felt she was doing her duty as a WOMAN to continue to spread this kind of hatred today" ... when all he was trying to do was hype a great song. He deleted his original post, but seemed to throw one last jab -- posting a "White Girls" clip which features Vanessa's song.

Beef ... it's what's for dinner on IWD.